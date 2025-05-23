Expanding firm is on move with new academy
Previously based at the AMP Technology Centre, Move that Mountain required more space to accommodate increased capacity for regular workshops as part of its new Leadership Academy.
The firm has now re-located to BizSpace in Broadmarsh Business Park, Rotherham, providing a workshop delivery space for ten, with the business setting a target to host more than 150 people in its next financial year.
It follows a successful year in which the collective improvement to the bottom line of Move that Mountain clients reached £1.2million, according to the firm.
Founder Heath Gunn said: “As smaller charities often don’t have access to coaching or consulting services due to budget constraints or lack of specialist coaches, Move that Mountain has been able to support that gap with charity clients benefiting from reductions of £32.5k in cause-driven rates.
“It is so rewarding to see the business thriving in this way and to be helping our charity clients with such great financial benefits.
“We are passionate about helping businesses to reconnect with their core values and mission, helping them to bring back the excitement and passion first felt when launching the business.
“With so many organisations now looking for business and leadership coaching in South Yorkshire, we hope to bring our services to a broader range of clients moving forward.”
