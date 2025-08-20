Expanding firm 'invests in town centre and its people'

BORN AND BRED: Rotherham businessman Scott Thorpe

A GROWING company has opened a new HQ in the heart of Rotherham town centre as well as welcoming a “major” new appointment.

TMG Mortgage Network's new head office at 27 Bridgegate is a former Co-op bank – a move that the company's founder and chief executive officer described as “a long-term commitment to both the business and the regeneration of the local community.”

“This is where it all began for me,” said Scott Thorpe.

“I’m born and bred in Rotherham – so to buy a building like this in the middle of our town and give it new purpose means a lot, both professionally and personally.”

The site, once empty, is now being transformed into a vibrant hub of mortgage expertise, adviser support, and innovation.

A recent addition to the team is Stevie Berry as new head of sales and recruitment.

“This is a major hire as we continue our rapid national growth,” said Scott.

“Stevie brings incredible experience and presence to our team, and we’re excited to have her leading our expansion.”

TMG, which sponsors Rotherham United Women's FC, now employs 25 staff at Bridgegate, making it a “significant private employer” in the town centre.

“We’re proud to be part of the town’s story,” Thorpe added. “While many businesses are moving out, we’re investing in.

“We’re backing our town, our people, and our future.

“I want us to be thriving here in 20 years’ time.

“This isn’t just about TMG’s growth – it’s about using that growth to create lasting local opportunity. “