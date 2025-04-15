Expanded caretaker team to do more in communities

A CARETAKER team which helps keep communities clean and tidy across a swathe of Barnsley has proved so successful it is being expanded.

The South Area Caretaker Team works across communities including Hoyland, Elsecar, Wombwell and Darfield, and surrounding villages. It is funded by the South Area Council, a sub-body of Barnsley Council, made up of the councillors who represent the three ‘wards’ in that area. They have a budget to spend on local priorities and had been been using an external contractor, Twiggs, for environmental work, before deciding to take the service in-house, employing Barnsley Council staff. That has proved so successful, SAC members decided to extend the service, with two new employees, when they last met. A crucial element of their work is engaging volunteers and the team works with members of the community on projects to improve communities. In the last three months of last year, that included a six hour project to spruce up Darfield’s war memorial, work to cut back vegetation at Elsecar canal and tidy the area, as well as litter picks, with one which saw 20 bags of rubbish collected in Darfield, and work to tidy the Cemetery Road car park in Wombwell. Cllr Mick Stowe, who represents the Hoyland Milton ward, said: “We are funding an expansion of the caretaker team due to the success of it. “We will be recruiting a cite if extra members of staff, because it has been proven how appreciated the service is, in the community.” A recent litter pick in Hoyland was supported by school children, and it is hoped they will be encouraged to become ambassadors for their neighbourhood.