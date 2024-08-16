‘Exciting new development’ for Rotherham home improvements company
Clients will now be able to see a selection of Yorkshire Windows' product range at the company's head office in Forge Way, close to the town’s Parkgate Shopping Park.
Managing director Ian Chester said: “It has long been our intention to have a showroom in Parkgate.
“As we focus entirely on strengthening our position in an extremely competitive market, we are always looking for new ways to raise awareness of the Yorkshire Windows brand with the public.
“We are actually calling this our mini-showroom and it will be open to the public until the launch of our new main showroom, which will hopefully take place later this year and will enable us to display an even greater selection of windows, doors and conservatories.
“Our head office provides the ideal location for the new showroom as it is within easy access of the M1 and there is plenty of parking for visitors.”
Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce said: “We are thrilled to hear about the launch of Yorkshire Windows' new showroom at their Rotherham headquarters.
“This exciting development not only enhances the visibility of a leading local business but also brings significant benefits to the town.
"The increased foot traffic to the area will benefit nearby businesses and boost local commerce.
"By supporting local suppliers and reducing transportation costs, Yorkshire Windows is helping to strengthen the local supply chain and contributing to the town’s positive environmental goals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.