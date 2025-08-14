Exam results joy for Rotherham students

Rotherham students have been celebrating success after getting their A level, T level and BTEC results.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That opens the door to the next phase in their education, with university, apprenticeships and other options now on the horizon – including on who is off to Cambridge after scoring four A grades.

Students at Thomas Rotherham Colleage were among those told their grades and principal Joel Wirth said: “These are life-changing results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are outcomes that will allow students from across our region to progress onto their chosen university courses, or into the apprenticeships and work programmes they’ve set their hearts on.”

“It is one thing to be able to look our community in the eye as an Outstanding college, but that means little to students unless you are able to harness all the expertise and talent of the staff in order to bring about results that really mean something.”

“Today, we are delighted to celebrate with our students as they take their next step. Today is the day when the hard work, the hours of revision, the patient support of staff, the inspirational lessons… when all that becomes a reality.”

“As a college, we see ourselves as an engine of social change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that transforming the life chances of our students brings about enormous social benefit to this area.

Happy days: Students pick up their results

"We’d like all our class of ’25 students to be proud of Rotherham, proud of where they come from, and for our community to be as proud of them as we are.”

Thomas Rotherham College was awarded status as “outstanding” following an inspection by Oftsted early last year.

Meanwhile, at Wales High School, head teacher Lisa McCall said: “Following a morning of well-deserved celebration, I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our Sixth Form students. Our Year 13 cohort has shown outstanding commitment, resilience, and determination throughout their studies, and today’s results are

a true reflection of their hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to report that our A Level Value Added (VA) score has increased by a quarter of a grade compared to last year. The A Level, Academic, and Vocational results are the strongest we have seen at Wales High School since 2019 (excluding the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021) aligning with national figures.

"We have seen notable progress across all headline measures, with improvements in the percentage of students achieving A*-A, A*-C, and A*-E grades. Our A*-A outcomes, in particular, represent the highestin recent years, enabling many students to take up places at top universities or begin high-level apprenticeships.

We are also delighted that 82 per cen of students applying through UCAS secured their place at their first choice university”.

Across the year group there were some excellent performances in a range of subjects achieved by students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students will be heading to start degress courses at universities including Cambridge, Durham and Sheffield Hallam, with others off to start apprenticeships to progress their careers.

In recent years, apprenticeships have become an increasingly popular alternative for students who want to learn while working, rather than taking the route of full-time academic studies.