Ex-Tivoli frontman Lee McMahon’s new cast of characters cross the vinyl frontier

A BAR near Derby has provided inspiration for former Tivoli frontman Lee McMahon’s new solo material.

The singer-songwriter’s heart remains with this part of the world though, as shown by the recent reworked version of fan favourite Drop Me Off In Rotherham.

Now Lee, who performs as LPMC (based on his initials), is marking a new musical milestone, as new EP Lonely Boy Bar is the first time he has committed material to vinyl.

The aim is for a second part to follow early next year, with both EPs forming his second solo album.

The twist is that most tracks are names of characters, whose lives interweave in a fictional story of their struggles, resilience and connections to the bar.

The venue actually exists. It was opened in May last year in Borrowash, Derby, by Lee’s footballer friend Ben Osborn, who currently plays for County under ex-Millers manager Paul Warne.

“I said I’d write Ben a song for the bar,” said Lee. “He’s really into his music. After hearing it, we were both excited by it. He liked it so much he had some of the lyrics made into a neon sign which now sits proudly on the wall.

“I decided to write an album and here we are... It’s an uplifting experience fuelled by my heritage.”

The EP was launched with a show at the Chantry Brewery Tap, Parkgate, three weeks ago.

“I was really delighted with it,” said Lee (45), of Woodlaithes. “I’d been building up to that night as the launch of pre-orders for the vinyl, and it’s the first time I’ve done anything on vinyl.

“This was the second part of the launch, really, after pretty much selling out the Gorilla Beer Hall at Mexborough in May.”

Lee’s relaunch as LPMC came a couple of summers ago after a long break from music. Debut solo album Providence was the product of a six-year process which involved navigating self-funding issues and the pandemic.

It’s all a world away from the days of being in a band.

“When the Tivoli was doing really well, we were picked up by an independent label and it all felt quite promising,” said Lee.

“The album release went relatively well but not well enough for the label to continue showing interest. We worked hard but it just fizzled out.

“It’s been a bit of a difficult road. Being solo means it’s all my own efforts, the fundraising, the marketing, social media.

“I set myself a tall task. I’m a little bit of a perfectionist, and I had started playing everything on the record.”

After Providence came the new version of Drop Me Off, which is a firm favourite among Millers fans, with fresh lyrics still celebrating the “honest, caring and hard-working integrity” of Rotherham people.

“The first version started off as just a bit of a laugh,” said Lee. “We started playing it at shows, and then it kind of got adopted by Rotherham fans. I felt some bits were a bit embarrassing but it’s a great little tune, so I decided to give it a more mature feel, reflecting the good things about Rotherham. In the Tivoli, I was in my 20s and writing about life through a young pair of eyes.”

Looking ahead, next up is a live show at the Cutlers’ Arms in Rotherham on December 13, before the second half of the album continues the Lonely Boy Bar characters’ tales in 2025.

Visit www.lpmcmusic.com for more information, social media and streaming links, tickets, vinyl and merchandise.