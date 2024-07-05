Evie Battye by the Hallam Express truck she was driven to her school prom in as a tribute to her dad Pete

THE devastated daughter of a lorry driver who passed away suddenly from cancer was treated to a trip to her prom with a touching difference.

Clifton Community School pupil Evie Battye (16) was driven to the end of school celebration at Hellaby Hall Hotel by a former colleague of her “doting” dad Pete in a poignant tribute arranged by kind-hearted workers at Hallam Express.

Mum Karen said of the gesture: “Pete’s colleagues rang and asked if they could do it.

“There's a lovely dedication sign on the lorry saying ‘RIP Pete 1965-2024’ as well.”The dad of two daughters, who passed away aged 58 in April, had not displayed any symptoms of the disease in the run-up to being diagnosed earlier this year.

Pete Battye

“It was really quick,” said Karen.

“There were no symptoms and he wasn't even feeling a little bit ill.

“He was diagnosed with stage four cancer on March 14 and passed away on April 9, just weeks later.

“Pete was determined to walk our eldest daughter Jessica down the aisle on her wedding day.

“He had radiotherapy at Weston Park on a Wednesday and on the Thursday walked her down the aisle.

“It was so emotional.

“The family is devastated.”

His “deeply saddened” co-workers at Hallam Express have since set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Pete to help support his family.

A spokesperson for the company, based on Bessemer Way in Rotherham, said Pete was “a committed family man that doted after his beautiful girls” and a “great asset to the business.”

“He was loyal, experienced, up for a laugh and a friend to those that got to know him,” they added.

“Pete was always in good spirits and always smiling, no matter what.

“He will be dearly missed both personally and professionally by his Hallam family.”

Added Karen: “Human resources at Hallam Express have also told us that Pete’s sudden death has made the staff much more aware of the importance of their health.

“His colleagues are no longer just shrugging off aches and pains and are getting themselves checked out.”