Events in Mexborough to allow residents to raise issues with police and council
UPCOMING events in Mexborough will give residents the chance to raise concerns with South Yorkshire Police.
SYP representatives will be joined by Doncaster Council communities officers and Cllr Bev Chapman for a walkabout at the markets between 10am and noon on Friday, March 22.
And the next Partners and Communities Together (Pact) meeting takes place at 6pm on Thursday, March 28, in the meeting room behind Mexborough Library, entrance from John Street.
It will include informal updates from councillors, police and council staff, and a Q&A session.