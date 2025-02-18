Event to mark end of year-long miners' strike
The Silverwood Colliery Heritage Group has announced the Miners’ Commemoration Event on Monday March 3, which will take place at Clifton Park Museum.
In March 1985, National Union of Minerworkers members returned to work after a year on strike.
The dispute began in Rotherham, when the National Coal Board announced its intention to close Cortonwood Colliery.
That led to an increasingly bitter dispute, with a clash between pickets and police at the Orgreave coking plant gaining notoriety which still remains, as demands for an inquiry into the state’s actions continue.
The event begins at 4pm, with a welcome speech at 4.30pm, followed by a speech by Silverwood Colliery Heritage Group and 40 minutes of miners’ strike oral history recordings to follow.
Hot food will be served from 5.30pm, with the event closing an hour later.
Those wanting to attend need to confirm that by February 26, with more details available via the heritage group’s Facebook page.
The group said: “Though the strike ultimately ended in March 1985, miners returned to work with their heads held high, leaving behind a legacy of strength and unity that still resonates today.”
The strike failed to stop the collapse of the mining industry, which saw every colliery in Rotherham and other mining communities close in subsequent years.
Cortonwood colliery site, where the dispute was triggered is now a shopping centre, though the mouth of the access road, where the ‘Alamo’ pickets cabin stood, remains in Brampton.
