The 2023 Get up to Speed event at Magna

This year’s ‘Get up to Speed with STEM’ event will be held in Rotherham on Wednesday, March 20 and will bring employers together to promote and celebrate the breadth and diversity of the industry.

John Barber, chief executive of event organisers The Work-wise Foundation said: “This is our 14th annual Get up to Speed event and we have more science, technology, engineering, manufacturing and construction experiences than ever to give young people a real-life insight into different roles.

“There are dozens of interactive activities and challenges planned for the day, with many employers running competitions, demonstrations and practical experiences to really give pupils first-hand experience of their type of work.

“Every year we receive some fantastic feedback from schools about how Get up to Speed opens young people’s eyes to the many and varied career opportunities that they could consider.

“It also gives them new connections, makes them more familiar with businesses in their area and stimulates conversations and new ideas back at school.”

The event will begin with a Business Breakfast, themed around 'Health and Wellbeing for Skills and Productivity', with speakers the Master Cutler, Charles Turner DL, Jason Brannan, deputy director of the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre and former Minister for Sport and Civil Society Richard Caborn.

Following the breakfast, pupils and teachers will also be able to explore the Large Hadron Collider through an immersive 360-degree virtual tour, as a result of the National Videogame Museum teaming up with the University of Sheffield and CERN in Switzerland.

New highlights for 2024 will also include a McLaren supercar – a volcano yellow 720S.

Pupils will be able to immerse themselves in virtual reality, trial the latest digital technologies, as well as learn about all aspects of the sector from traditional industries to advanced manufacturing and green technologies