Evening of song and smiles raises £1,000
Friends in Harmony put on the concert at St Francis’ Church in Bramley and raised more than £1,100 for Age UK Rotherham to help older people in the borough, with a showcase of numbers from musicals, classical songs and pop tunes.
The Rotherham-based choir has members from all over South Yorkshire and is led by musical director Graham Cowley who has enjoyed many years of working with choral groups and musical theatre, along with accompanist Catherine Sarjeant who is also well-experienced with musical groups.
The concert was one of many activities to mark the 40th anniversary of Age UK Rotherham this year.
Charity trustee Katrina Cleary, who recently joined the choir, said: “Singing lifts your spirits and the spirit of others and it’s great that we can do this while raising money for such a good cause at the same time.”
