Estate with 289 new homes recommended for approval despite local worries

PLANS for 289 new homes in Thurnscoe are being recommended for approval when Barnsley Council meets to consider the application meets next week.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The green field site, off Thurnscoe Bridge Lane and close to Derry Grove, has been earmarked for housing since the council drew up a blueprint for future developments in 2019.

Despite that, the proposals have been met with local opposition from people concerned about the impact of so many new residents on local services, and also on road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council’s planning officers have advised that any negatives from the scheme will be outweighed by positives, and advised that councillors accept the application.

When plans were first released, there were 42 responses to the council, with some amendments made as a result.

A second consultation generated 31 responses. Those contacting the council had a range of concerns, including the loss of green space and farmland, worries over flooding, additional strain on services like bin collections, questions over the level of public transport and noise from a neighbouring rifle club.

A report to be considered by the planning board states the 91 per cent of homes on the proposed estate meet guidelines for garden space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If passed, it would mean 27 homes would have gardens smaller than guidelines propose, which planners find acceptable.

Building land: This site, with Derry Grove to the right, is recommended for 289 new homes

Thurnscoe Rifle Club operates close to the site and initially objected to the development.

Legal steps have been taken to try to prevent disputes over noise, but councillors who will decide the application have been warned the result still maintains “an element of buyer beware” over potential noise nuisance.

There are currently trees on the site and, while many would be retained, the report accepts some would be lost, partly to provide vehicle access to the site. Others would be planted, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The small loss of trees is significantly compensated for through the proposed planting scheme,” states the report.

There had been no objections regarding the trees, which “weighs moderately in favour of the development,” the report said.

The original application for 296 homes had been reduced to 289, with 29 of those earmarked for ‘affordable housing’, including some bungalows.

More than £1m would also be contributed towards education, public transport and recreation space by the developer.