HIGH OCTANE ACTION: FightFest at Magna

VISITORS to Magna Science Adventure Centre will have the chance to meet some of the most iconic robots of the 1980s and 1990s during a bank holiday weekend of high-octane action.

FightFest 2024 promises robot combat reminiscent of the hit TV show Robot Wars with full-scale replicas of characters Sgt Bash, Dead Metal and Shunt on display, as well an exhibition area featuring interactive games.

Despite Robot Wars not appearing on TV screens since 2018, robot combat remains a popular pastime, and with a prestigious FRA European Championship title up for grabs, visitors can expect to see some of the best fighting teams from across the UK and Europe do battle with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be seven different shows taking place and a record 39 robots enter the purpose-built arena in a bid to be crowned European Featherweight Champion – one of the most highly prized titles in robot combat fighting.

Culminating in a winner takes all bout on Monday afternoon, there will be robots from different weight classes, as well as fiercely contested grudge matches between arch rivals with scores to settle. Each show will feature 12 robot battles, guaranteeing plenty of chaos and carnage.

On bank holiday Monday visitors to FightFest will have the chance to meet Johnny 5, the star of the hit film Short Circuit. The full-sized model of the iconic robot was carefully created by Ryan Howard, who used time during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to build a replica of one of his boyhood heroes.

Communications and Partnerships Manager at Accu, Matt Ogden, said: “Through the clashing of metal and the roar of machinery, robot fighting captivates minds, transforming spectators into aspiring engineers. It’s not just combat; it’s a dynamic classroom where physics, engineering and creativity come together in the form of thrilling battles that put technical expertise, innovative problem-solving and strategic thinking to the ultimate test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The popularity of shows like Robot Wars and Battlebots helped to inspire a generation of engineers, and this year’s show will see roboteers and fans of all ages come together to witness epic battles featuring some of the very best bots in Europe.”

Ed Hodges, Co-Founder of FightFest, said: “Since we first launched FightFest in 2021, the concept has gone from strength to strength. Our primary goal was always to encourage and inspire youngsters to get excited about careers in robotics and engineering, and by relocating our event to Magna, we gained a great deal of synergy between our aims. The unique atmosphere promises to deliver an incredible, action-packed weekend of entertainment.”

Magna chief executive Kevin Tomlinson said: “At Magna, we have made it our mission to inspire curiosity by giving visitors the chance to enjoy hands-on exhibits. Robot combat takes this to a different level, by bringing STEM concepts to life, truly showing that science isn’t simply a subject that’s studied, it’s one that needs to be experienced.”

Each FightFest show lasts for approximately two and a half hours. Tickets can be purchased in advance via the FightFest website: https://fightfest.co.uk/. Visitors can also receive entry to the Magna Science Adventure Centre, which includes access to all areas, for £7.50.