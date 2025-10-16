'Epic finale' planned for Children’s Capital of Culture closing ceremony

'EPIC FINALE': CCoC's Grace Bower (front) and Sarah Christie (back, second left) with Walk the Plank team members

THE “bright legacy” of the Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 programme will take centre stage – along with pyrotechnics and a “jaw-dropping centre piece” – as the festival year comes to a close.

Outdoor arts specialist Walk the Plank has won a competitive pitch to deliver the closing ceremony for the ambitious youth-led project in March 2026

The award-winning arts organisation has previous experience delivering European Capital of Culture celebrations, including Bodø 2024, Turku 2011, and Liverpool 2008.

Bev Ayre, senior creative producer, said: “Our track record of bringing stories and places to life through spectacular outdoor performances is based on ambitious creativity, which we will bring to Rotherham in bucket loads.

“We are excited to be working with Rotherham’s incredibly talented young people to develop ideas for the event.

“We’re keeping these under wraps for now, but rest assured it will include a jaw-dropping centre piece, some pyrotechnics and much more!

“We’re here to do this brave project justice, looking ahead to the bright legacy that CCoC is leaving.”

During its festival year, Rotherham’s young people collaborated with cultural partners to deliver a diverse programme of music and magic, dance and drama, film and food, exhibitions and events.

Highlights to date include Otherham Winter Light Festival, Roots street carnival, UPLIFT urban sport and art festival, and community events like Ferham Festival and Aston Carnival.

More than 150 young people have been employed in the creative industries as part of the initiative, with alumni going on to work at Netflix, CBBC and Channel 4.

CCoC has also worked with scores of schools and colleges through its creative learning programme, providing local children and young people with greater access to arts, sports, creative education and careers support.

Leanne Buchan, head of creative programming and engagement at Rotherham Council, said: “Walk the Plank’s impressive credentials in delivering large-scale outdoor arts projects really stood out.

“Our selection panel, which included some of the young employees who have been vital to delivering our landmark festival year, liked their ideas the best in the pitch.

“We’re excited to be working with them to deliver our collective ambitions for an epic finale event.”