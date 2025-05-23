Epic effort from good sports at Rotherham Care Home Olympics

WINNERS: Cherry Trees celebrate their win at NYS.

FROM bowling to Boccia – good sports at care homes across the borough got involved in an epic four-sport challenge.

The annual Rotherham Care Home Olympics took place at the New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United Football Club, and saw Cherry Trees crowned the champions after taking on teams from three other local care homes in dominoes, bowling, trivia and Boccia.

Once the first half of the competition was over, Rotherham United Community Trust, which organised the event, put on a lunch for the competitors and ending the events on a high, participants and their support teams had the chance to dance and sing along to sporting anthems including Sweet Caroline and Que Sera Sera.

The overall winners were announced by Hakeem Odoffin, central defender for Rotherham United’s first team.

Lisa Webster, activities coordinator at Cherry Trees Care Home on Simmonite Road in Rotherham, said: “I'm beaming with pride!

“Our residents have been so committed over the past ten weeks and haven’t missed a single training session.

“Their dedication was truly inspiring, so bringing that trophy home is such a special moment for us all.

“The victorious team – made up of Sheila, Christine, Gordon, Roy, Coral, Phyllis, Dennis, Ann, and Margaret – looked fantastic in their team uniforms.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Rotherham United Community Trust for organising such a brilliant day.

“It was lovely to meet up with other care home residents and their dedicated support staff from our community here in Rotherham.”