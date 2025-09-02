Environmental objections mount over Wentworth hotel and spa plan

ALREADY controversial plans for a new hotel and spa complex in Wentworth are now facing a series of challenges from environmentalists, with multiple worries about the impact of the development.

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, The Woodland Trust and the South Yorkshire Bat Group have all logged comments with Rotherham Council.

Their concerns focus around the loss of trees – including some specimens regarded as ‘veteran’ trees – to make way for car parking, and the wider impact on the area’s ecology, caused by losing a substantial number of trees and changes such as installing a soak-away drain, running into clay soil.

The Bat Group have raised the prospect that the site, called Granny Clarke’s Wood, may qualify as ancient woodland.

The Wildlife Trust said the site of former Sheffield Polytechnic buildings, to be demolished under the planning proposal, “presents an obvious alternative location for the car parking.

“Siting the car park on this previously developed land would avoid the destruction of the irreplaceable habitats and vital wildlife foraging areas.

“The replanting programme suggested on this demolition (with possible asbestos contamination) is not an acceptable substitute for the loss of mature, functioning and possibly ancient woodland.”

The Trust has also supported concerns from the bat group, about the adequacy of surveys undertaken.

Meanwhile, the Woodland Trust has highlighted the impact of the development on ‘veteran’ examples of trees, stating it objects “on the basis of loss and deterioration of veteran trees, in addition to the significant loss of trees within an established woodland.”

They state they were unable to find calculations for ‘root protection areas’ for any trees on site in the planning application and, therefore: “It has not been possible to fully assess the potential impacts of the proposals on the veteran trees.”

Referring to two veteran species, it adds: “It appears likely that both trees will be subject to encroachment within their rooting environments, in addition to pressures from increased human activity in their vicinity.”

The proposed development is focused around Home Farm, near the entrance to Wentworth Woodhouse, with Fitzwilliam Estates making the application.

It would see a heritage building redeveloped as hotel accommodation with a new spa on land currently occupied by more recent agricultural buildings.

Concerns about the impact of such a development on the village have already been raised.