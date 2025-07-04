Entries open for healthcare awards

RDaSH's Kathryn Lavery presenting the Chair’s Award 2024 to Kathryn Bebb

PATIENTS and the public are being encouraged to nominate a member of staff, volunteer, or team in the Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust awards 2025.

The RDaSH awards celebrate and recognise the exceptional care and compassion shown to patients by its colleagues, and the commitment of volunteers, who give their time to benefit patients.

Chief executive Toby Lewis said: “These awards give us a chance to say thank you to our volunteers and colleagues for providing the best care to our patients and their families.

“We want to recognise their efforts and invite you to nominate a staff member, volunteer or a team for an award.”

Nominations are open until Friday, August 8 2025 at 5pm.

The public can enter any of the trust’s staff, volunteers or teams, which have made a real difference to the care and services of the trust in the following categories:

Awards are for a member of staff, team, project, or idea which has made an incredible contribution to the trust’s work:

Quality and safety award Equity and inclusion award Learning and education award Research and innovation award.

Awards for a member of staff, volunteer or team which exemplify the trust’s values of passionate, reliable, caring and safe, supportive, open, and progressive:

Living our values award Nurturing the power in our communities’ exemplar award Equality diversity and inclusion champion award Volunteer of the year award Peer support worker of the year award.

Awards are for a member of staff or team which has made a big difference in 2024 and 2025: Colleague of the year ‘clinical’ award

Colleague of the year ‘backbone’ award

Leader of the year award

Backbone team of the year award

Team of the year adult clinical care award

Team of the year children’s clinical care award.

‘Backbone services’ are the trust’s corporate services and include IT, HR and finance.

People can nominate online via https://forms.rdash.nhs.uk/annual-staff-awards/index.php.

Paper copy forms are available by phoning the communications team on 03000 212100.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday, November 21 at Doncaster Racecourse.