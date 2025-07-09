Entries now open for Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards

WINNING: Luke Hammill, founder of Sky High Tree and Ground Maintenance Services

“ANYTHING is possible!”

That's the message to companies across the region from the founder of a Rotherham firm which took home the coveted title of Business of the Year at last year's Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber Awards.

With entries to this year's business awards ceremony at Magna Science Adventure Centre now open, Luke Hammill, the founder of Parkgate-based Sky High Tree and Ground Maintenance Services Ltd, - who was also highly commended in the Businessperson of the Year category – told ornagisations: “I hope the success I’ve enjoyed since starting my own business goes to show that with the right work ethic and determination, anything is possible.”

This year, the Chamber has announced three new categories.

Small Business of the Year will recognise the achievements of organisations with fewer than 50 members of staff, while companies that have delivered creative marketing opportunities that have brought about positive change within their organisation can showcase their achievements by entering Campaign of the Year.

Finally, the Chamber is also inviting businesses that have made a positive impact on the communities they serve through its new Social Value award.

The awards demonstrate the achievements of all areas of work being delivered by local businesses, from apprentices taking the first steps in their careers to businesses that have going above and beyond when it comes to delivering growth, customer service and sustainability.

Entries are open to all businesses with an ‘S’ postcode, as well as members of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, and are free to enter.

A full list of categories and the application form can be found on the official Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards website: https://www.brawards.co.uk.