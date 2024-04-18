'Enjoy every moment' is my motto says 101-year-old Gladys

AN 'EXTRAORDINARY' great grandmother celebrating her 101st birthday says the key to a long and happy life is to “enjoy every moment.”
By Jill Theobald
Published 18th Apr 2024, 09:27 BST
Gladys Hancock celebrated her birthday with family and friendsGladys Hancock celebrated her birthday with family and friends
Gladys Hancock celebrated the milestone occasion with friends and family at Moorgate Lodge care home and a card from King Charles.

Born and raised in Rotherham, Gladys and late husband Albert had three children – Peter, June, and Shirley – and loved to travel in their converted camper van, often deciding their next destination by pointing at a map.

Gladys said: “I've been blessed with a long and fulfilling life, and throughout my journey, I've had the joy of sharing it with a loving husband, whilst raising three remarkable children .

“The secret to a long and happy life?

“Being happy and enjoying every moment has been my secret.”

Lisa Goodall, manager at Moorgate Lodge said: “Gladys is an extraordinary woman and Moorgate Lodge is honoured to have her with us.”

