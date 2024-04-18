'Enjoy every moment' is my motto says 101-year-old Gladys
Gladys Hancock celebrated the milestone occasion with friends and family at Moorgate Lodge care home and a card from King Charles.
Born and raised in Rotherham, Gladys and late husband Albert had three children – Peter, June, and Shirley – and loved to travel in their converted camper van, often deciding their next destination by pointing at a map.
Gladys said: “I've been blessed with a long and fulfilling life, and throughout my journey, I've had the joy of sharing it with a loving husband, whilst raising three remarkable children .
“The secret to a long and happy life?
“Being happy and enjoying every moment has been my secret.”
Lisa Goodall, manager at Moorgate Lodge said: “Gladys is an extraordinary woman and Moorgate Lodge is honoured to have her with us.”