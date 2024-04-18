Gladys Hancock celebrated her birthday with family and friends

Gladys Hancock celebrated the milestone occasion with friends and family at Moorgate Lodge care home and a card from King Charles.

Born and raised in Rotherham, Gladys and late husband Albert had three children – Peter, June, and Shirley – and loved to travel in their converted camper van, often deciding their next destination by pointing at a map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladys said: “I've been blessed with a long and fulfilling life, and throughout my journey, I've had the joy of sharing it with a loving husband, whilst raising three remarkable children .

“The secret to a long and happy life?

“Being happy and enjoying every moment has been my secret.”