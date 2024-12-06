Enjoy breakfast with Santa
Families attending the events at Cherry Lane Tickhill will be looked after by the elves and enjoy a fun-filled morning including balloon modelling and magic, and party dances as they countdown to meet Santa.
All children will meet Santa, receive a special gift from him, and enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast.
Laura Chapman, events manager at Cherry Lane Garden Centre, said: “Our Santa breakfast experiences are always really popular and Santa will be there to meet all the children and give them a gift.
There are plenty of Christmas gifts and festive bargains to be had in-store, too.”
Tickets cost £13.99 per child which includes breakfast, entertainment and a gift.
Adult tickets cost £9.99 and include breakfast.
Book online for the special Santa events at www.cherry-lane.co.uk.