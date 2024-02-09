Enhanced measures at Rotherham blocks of flats follow Grenfell fire tragedy
The government created stricter fire safety standards for “higher-risk” buildings which are at least 18 metres or seven storeys high, or have a high number of residents, after 72 people died in the 2017 disaster in London.
Fire risk assessments are in place and are up to date within Rotherham Council’s seven “higher-risk” blocks, according to RMBC’s policy report, while residents have received “bespoke communication” about evacuation procedures.
The flats are Beeversleigh House, Clifton; Tom Burgess House, Westgate; Winchester Court, Wharncliffe; Millfold House, Westgate; Shaftesbury House, St Ann’s; Dawson Croft, Greasbrough; and Kimberworth Park’s Hampstead Green and Wellfield Lodge.
The report adds that 1,403 new fire doors have been replaced in council properties, with 398 more to complete. Warrants were needed to force entry into four properties.