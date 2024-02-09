Beeversleigh flats, Rotherham

The government created stricter fire safety standards for “higher-risk” buildings which are at least 18 metres or seven storeys high, or have a high number of residents, after 72 people died in the 2017 disaster in London.

Fire risk assessments are in place and are up to date within Rotherham Council’s seven “higher-risk” blocks, according to RMBC’s policy report, while residents have received “bespoke communication” about evacuation procedures.

The flats are Beeversleigh House, Clifton; Tom Burgess House, Westgate; Winchester Court, Wharncliffe; Millfold House, Westgate; Shaftesbury House, St Ann’s; Dawson Croft, Greasbrough; and Kimberworth Park’s Hampstead Green and Wellfield Lodge.