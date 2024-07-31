'Engaging and inclusive' school is highly commended in awards
Maltby Lilly Hall Academy, part of the Maltby Learning Trust, was recognised as part of the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards, which celebrate excellence in education across the UK.
The academy's early years team were acknowledged for initiatives including creating engaging and inclusive classroom experiences and supporting each child’s unique developmental needs.
Richard Pease, principal at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this high commendation.
“This is a wonderful recognition of the hard work of our team who are all extremely dedicated to providing the best possible education for our young pupils.”
David Horrigan, executive director of primary education at Maltby Learning Trust, said: “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our early years team at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy.
“They consistently go above and beyond to ensure that our youngest learners have the best possible start to their educational journey.
“Maltby Learning Trust is committed to providing high-quality education across all its academies, and this accolade underscores the trust's ongoing efforts to foster excellence in teaching and learning.”
Another Rotherham school, Wingfield Academy, was also in the spotlight at Pearson National Teaching Awards 2024, run by The Teaching Awards Trust.
The school was a silver winner in the award category for Making a Difference (Secondary School of the Year) as well as for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School for Phil Davis.
