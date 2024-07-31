The early years team at Maltby Lily Hall

THE early years team at an academy has been highly commended in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Maltby Lilly Hall Academy, part of the Maltby Learning Trust, was recognised as part of the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards, which celebrate excellence in education across the UK.

The academy's early years team were acknowledged for initiatives including creating engaging and inclusive classroom experiences and supporting each child’s unique developmental needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Pease, principal at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this high commendation.

“This is a wonderful recognition of the hard work of our team who are all extremely dedicated to providing the best possible education for our young pupils.”

David Horrigan, executive director of primary education at Maltby Learning Trust, said: “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our early years team at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy.

“They consistently go above and beyond to ensure that our youngest learners have the best possible start to their educational journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maltby Learning Trust is committed to providing high-quality education across all its academies, and this accolade underscores the trust's ongoing efforts to foster excellence in teaching and learning.”