Long service: Doreen Law has been trading for six decades

ONE of the area’s longest-serving shopkeepers is finally retiring after more than six decades in business.

Doreen Law, now aged 88, will close her shop, called Doreen’s, on the last day of November, after serving the community with haberdashery products, knitting wool, clothing, patterns and much more for decades.

The business has been located in King Street, Hoyland, for many years, after moving from previous premises in Birdwell.

In addition to that shop, Doreen also attended Hoyland market and decided to move to the area permanently.

Happy days: Doreen and her husband Cliff at the shop

As her age progressed, Doreen opened the shop alongside her husband Cliff, who died two years ago, and most recently, it had dropped to part-time hours, with her daughter, Anne Hamby, opening up.

She said: “Mum would like to thank everyone who has supported her over all her years in business for not only their custom but their friendship.”

It has been part of the Hoyland community, with Doreen persuading textile firm SIRDAR to donate yarn for bunting, which was made by volunteers to decorate the town centre a decade ago.

One of the notable features of the shop is its display cabinets and drawers, some of which had a previous life in Barnsley’s famous Bailey’s baby story. An illuminated stork sign from that is now in place a short distance away at Elsecar Heritage Centre.

It is expected the cabinets will be restored by a specialist before going on to a new future in retail.

In the meantime, the shop will be open every Monday in November, from 10am to 4pm each Saturday from 10am until 2pm, with an additional day on Friday November 29, closing at 2pm.