RECOVERING: Dean Andrews after operation

Rotherham-based actor Dean Andrews, who plays the bullish Will Taylor in the series, has been on the operating table at a Sheffield hospital.

As he recovered, he went on to his Instagram account to post that he was “very happy to have woken up” after the procedure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Was he saying this tongue in cheek - or was it indeed a major operation?

In a typically dramatic narrative, he's not really letting on.

He simply wrote: “Surgery went well. Very happy to have woken up (with a laughing emoji.)

“Many thanks to my surgeon Chris and all the staff @thornburyhospital”

Some media outlets have decided it was serious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Metro suggested the 60-year-old "underwent major surgery after being rushed to hospital, dutifully reporting that the actor “looked weak but happy as he gave a smile and two thumbs up to the camera, wearing a hospital gown and with a cannula inserted”.

Dean, who has played the role of the ex-convict and drug dealer Emmerdale for five years, had thousands of messages of support and comfort.

One was from his daughter Sharny writing: “Well done for being so brave.”