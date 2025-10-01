Emmanuel Sonubi – 'biggest ever tour is a privilege...and hilarious!'

'HONEST AND HILARIOUS': Emmanuel Sonubi is back on the road with his latest show, Life After Near Death

A COMEDIAN who has headlined and hosted BBC's Live at the Apollo and appeared on QI and Have I Got News for You has embarked on his biggest ever tour.

Emmanuel Sonubi swiftly tells me, just a few days into the current 50+date Life After Near Death tour, that it has been “really, really fun” so far.

Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, an acclaimed European tour, and a New York Soho Theatre residency, Emmanuel's latest show takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride through his journey after surviving heart failure – while performing on stage.

It's show about recovery, resilience, and the moments of comedy that emerge even in life’s darkest corners which will stop off at The Steamworks in Sheffield on October 12.

It is, he says his most raw and honest show to date – but that makes it equally his most relatable.

Speaking of being relatable – our chat takes place over the phone as opposed to online via Zoom and we both initially swap a bit of banter about the joys of 'old school' phone calls and it being like going back to the 90s.

“I still phone my friends for a chat,” he says.

“They're pick up really nervously and then ask why I didn’t text them first before calling?!

“Why would I do that?!” he exclaims.

“A lot my friends still live nearby where I grew up in London.

“I go round and knock on their doors and ask if they are playing out!

“Our wives think we're crazy – they're like “you're 34!'”

Kicking off in Maidstone last month, the tour runs until the end of November with December dates due to be announced.

“It's the biggest I have ever done so far but it has been lovely – really, really fun,” he says.

“When you're playing clubs it's different, because when you're on tour the audience are coming to see YOU and they are already in a good mood.

“That's life-changing for a performer.

“Literally, it is a privilege to do this and I am very much enjoying it.”

Talk turns to his TV appearances including being a guest on the panel of the BBC's long-running quiz show Have I Got News For You when fellow comic Jack Dee was hosting.

“The funniest thing about doing TV shows you watched growing up is when you're on them you kind of forget that you are,” he says.

“You're laughing along and enjoying it – same with QI – and then you remember and think 'I should probably say something soon!'”

Coming up on TV he will be appearing as a contestant on the latest series of Richard Osman's House of Games which began this week.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said, “although I did have one of the worst opening days ever (the quiz runs every weekday with a panel of four) where I may have gone into minus score!”

But back to the tour and he is looking forward to returning to Sheffield after previous gigs in recent years including at Toby Foster's Last Laugh Comedy Club as well as on the comedy stage at Tramlines Festival.

“This show is by far the most honest I've been on stage,” he says, “and because of that it's the most relatable.

“The audiences so far – including at the Fringe – have left feeling inspired and with huge smiles on their faces.

“Even the conversations I've had after the show have been incredible.

“It's a show that has really closed the gap between me and the audience – and really what more can you ask for?,” he says before adding, “And of course, I'd also say – completely impartially – it's hilarious!”

Tickets are available at www.emmanuelstandup.com and https://leadmill.co.uk/event/emmanuel-sonubi/.