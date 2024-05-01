Emergency services on scene after incident at Rotherham medical centre
EMERGENCY services are currently on the scene following an incident at Stag Medical Centre.
Fire engines, police and an ambulance were called to the medical centre on Wickersley Road earlier this morning.
It is believed a car crashed into the surgery building after the driver lost consciousness at the wheel.
South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, and NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board have all been approached.