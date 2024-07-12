CELEBRATION: The Elim Church has bene in Rotherham for 80 years

PREVIOUS pastors from the last 30 years spoke at morning services as the Elim Christian Centre celebrated its 80th anniversary as a church in Rotherham.

Over the past eight decades the centre has had 12 pastors and operated from four locations, including its current site in Effingham Street.

Current church minister Rev. Adam James said services throughout June had been interesting with visits from former pastors and added: “It has been wonderful for the congregation to have some of the previous ministers visit, sharing their memories and stories and enlightening the rest of us with what church was like back in the day, and how it has shaped our church into what it is now. Our theme for the year is For the Glory of God, and that is what we have strived to do with our Anniversary celebrations — honour and celebrate the past, giving all the glory to God for His faithfulness.

“Over the past month, we’ve sang some of the older worship songs during our services and we even held an Elim Hymns Night to sing some of the great choruses of yesteryear. We also dedicated a week to prayer — encouraging our congregants to thank God for the past, praising Him for today, and praying for the future.”

The month-long celebrations drew to a close on June 30 with a special service, with guest speaker Rev. Paul Hudson (Elim Regional Superintendent for Midlands and North East Region), and finished off with a church BBQ.

Elim Christian Centre started in 1942, when a series of Revival meetings that were held in Temperance Hall led to a small group of people continuing to worship together, first at Temperance Hall, then in various other places including in people’s homes until eventually settling in a disused furniture shop on Moorgate Street, which they converted into a Mission Hall. In 1944 they officially became an Elim church, and were known as the Elim Revival Centre, with Pastor Archie Biddle appointed as church minister.

Archie Biddle was involved in running “Sunshine Corner” in Clifton Park as part of the Holidays at Home programme in the 1940s and ‘50s.

One of the original church members, Mrs M Yeardley, was once quoted as saying: “Christ heals and it lasts. Twenty years ago I was in a bath chair, but I was prayed for and the Lord healed me and ever since I have lived an active life. The joy of the Lord is my strength.”

Over time, the church increased in numbers and they moved to premises on College Road in 1950. They relocated to Moorgate in 1970, and then finally to Effingham Street in 2002, when it was renamed Elim Christian Centre, and where the church remains today.

ECC:Rotherham is an Elim Pentecostal Church, Sunday morning services are at 10:30am at the main campus on Effingham St and include lively worship, communion, a Bible message and a full children’s programme. 5pm Sunday services run at Wickersley Community Centre. For further information visit: www.eccrotherham.org