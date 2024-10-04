Eligible groups urged to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19
Anyone eligible can now book their appointment via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.
The vaccinations which will be available from today (Thursday, October 3)provide vital protection to keep people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during busy winter months.
Based on the latest scientific evidence, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended adults aged 65 and over, residents in older adult care homes and those with underlying health conditions aged six months to 64 years will be eligible for flu and Covid-19 vaccinations.
The government has also decided that, as in previous years, the Covid-19 and flu vaccines will be offered to frontline health and social care staff, with staff in older adult care homes being offered the Covid-19 jab.
Eligible people will begin receiving invitations from the NHS to get their jabs, while GP practices and other local NHS services will also be contacting people to offer both vaccines.
The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy.
Dr David Crichton, medical director at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “If you are eligible for any of these vaccines I would encourage you to book your appointment now as they can be life-saving for the many people who are more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like flu and Covid-19.”
