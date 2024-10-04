Vaccinations - photo by RF Studio

SOUTH Yorkshire residents eligible for their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations are being encouraged to book appointments as the NHS rolls out additional protection for those most at risk ahead of winter.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone eligible can now book their appointment via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.

The vaccinations which will be available from today (Thursday, October 3)provide vital protection to keep people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during busy winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the latest scientific evidence, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended adults aged 65 and over, residents in older adult care homes and those with underlying health conditions aged six months to 64 years will be eligible for flu and Covid-19 vaccinations.

The government has also decided that, as in previous years, the Covid-19 and flu vaccines will be offered to frontline health and social care staff, with staff in older adult care homes being offered the Covid-19 jab.

Eligible people will begin receiving invitations from the NHS to get their jabs, while GP practices and other local NHS services will also be contacting people to offer both vaccines.

The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Crichton, medical director at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “If you are eligible for any of these vaccines I would encourage you to book your appointment now as they can be life-saving for the many people who are more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like flu and Covid-19.”