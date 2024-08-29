OUTAGE: There are traffic light problems in Catcliffe

BROKEN traffic lights have become a nuisance for a community council and its residents.

Traffic lights on Poplar Way, Catcliffe, have been out of use since June when Waverley Community Council first asked RMBC for a solution.

RMBC provided an update to the community council which said the issue was that "the traffic signals which control the junction are sporadically turning on and off”.

They added: “The cause of the outage is due to an intermittent and unreliable electricity supply from Northern Power Grid (NPG). We have escalated as much as we can within NPG but movement on solving this is slow. As a result, we cannot have the lights cutting out as often as they are without an intervention.

“So, until NPG can secure the electric supply, we have limited options but to shut down the signal control and put the orange ‘out of order’ bags over the lights, establishing the operation of the roundabout to a give way/priority system.”

Waverley Community Council again discussed the broken traffic lights in a parish council meeting this month when Rother Vale Cllr Jamie Baggaley updated residents on the work he has carried out relating to the roundabout.

This included the issues with the broken traffic lights and road safety and the installation of road markings on the roundabout.

Residents have reported the issue to National Highways and the road service has sent a report about the issue to RMBC.

National Highways said: “Rotherham Council have advised the lights are out due to ongoing worlds and have advised motorists to use as you would a roundabout without lights until the works have finished.”

Rotherham Council’s assistant director for planning and regeneration Simon Moss said: “The council is aware of the issue with the traffic lights on Poplar roundabout, Catcliffe, and is currently investigating the cause. We believe there is an issue with the power supply, and we are looking to run further tests on the lights in the next few days to see if this is the case. These tests will last only a few hours and should not cause further disruption to traffic.

“We’d like to thank residents and drivers in the area for their patience as we look into a permanent solution.”

A Community Speed Watch Group has also been set up in Waverley.