Eight vehicles seized in police's off-road bikes operation in Rotherham

By Jill Theobald
Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:57 BST
EIGHT vehicles were seized as part of a proactive police operation tackling off-road bikes in Rotherham.

Neighbourhood officers in Rotherham South NPT recently worked alongside the motorcycle and rural crime team for on Sunday (February 2).

Using specialist bikes, officers worked with the neighbourhood teams and their their local knowledge and intelligence to patrol areas in Maltby and Thurcroft.

During the operation, assistance was also provided by the National Police Air Service.

Eight off-road bikes were seized for having no insurance and for not being road registered.

Rotherham South NPT Insp Darren Birley said: “We know that off-road bikes are an issue often raised at engagement meetings.

“Not only do these anti-social drivers cause serious criminal damage to landowners, but they also have a negative impact on the local community.

“We are always monitoring the situation and have run operations with the help of the motorcycle and rural crime team in these areas, with more days of action planned in the future.”

