Eight arrested, one charged following alleged shooting in Dinnington
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday (July 2) at 7.13pm armed officers responded to Swinston Hill Road after we received calls into our control room reporting a group of men fighting with weapons.
"It is alleged that during the disorder a firearm was discharged.
“Armed officers arrested two men, aged 57 and 20, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“One man, who was under arrest, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The 57-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“A further six men were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been bailed.
“Harrison Groocock (20) of Swinston Hill Road, Rotherham, has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and has been remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Friday, July 4.”