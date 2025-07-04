Eight arrested, one charged following alleged shooting in Dinnington

Sheffield Magistrates Court and Family Court

EIGHT men have now been arrested, and one of them charged, following reports of a firearms discharge in Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday (July 2) at 7.13pm armed officers responded to Swinston Hill Road after we received calls into our control room reporting a group of men fighting with weapons.

"It is alleged that during the disorder a firearm was discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Armed officers arrested two men, aged 57 and 20, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“One man, who was under arrest, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The 57-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“A further six men were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been bailed.

“Harrison Groocock (20) of Swinston Hill Road, Rotherham, has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and has been remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Friday, July 4.”