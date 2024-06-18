Eid event packs the park for celebration and prayer
There were rides and funfair attractions, including a bouncy castle, slide and hook-a-duck, while Flux Rotherham helped adults and children with some crafty creations at Monday’s community day at Herringthorpe Stadium.
Meanwhile, after trying out the offers available at the food and drink stalls, youngsters tested their bat and ball skills with Yorkshire Cricket and played five-a-side football with the Rotherham United Community Football Trust – and, among all the fun, there was still time for prayer.
The Medina Islamic Centre Rotherham said the event was a success after last year’s inaugural event and added: “What an honour it was to see the Muslim community of Rotherham united on the day of Eid Al-Adha.
“May Allah accept the efforts of the organisers, volunteers, the attendees, and all those who contributed to making this a success! Eid Mubarak.”
