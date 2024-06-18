PRAYERS: At the Eid in the Park event

A DAY of family fun was attended by thousands at this year’s celebratory Eid in the Park event.

There were rides and funfair attractions, including a bouncy castle, slide and hook-a-duck, while Flux Rotherham helped adults and children with some crafty creations at Monday’s community day at Herringthorpe Stadium.

Meanwhile, after trying out the offers available at the food and drink stalls, youngsters tested their bat and ball skills with Yorkshire Cricket and played five-a-side football with the Rotherham United Community Football Trust – and, among all the fun, there was still time for prayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Medina Islamic Centre Rotherham said the event was a success after last year’s inaugural event and added: “What an honour it was to see the Muslim community of Rotherham united on the day of Eid Al-Adha.