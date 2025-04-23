Education boss set to be recommended as next council chief exec

SET TO BE RECOMMENDED: John Edwards

ROTHERHAM Council’s cross-party Senior Officer Appointments Committee is set to recommend John Edwards for the role of chief executive following the announcement of Sharon Kemp's forthcoming departure.

John currently holds the position of director general at the Department for Education.

A teacher by profession, John previously spent 14 years in local government, culminating in a role as director at Manchester City Council.

He subsequently held roles as regional schools commissioner and chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency at the Department for Education.

His recommendation for the role at RMBC will be put to Full Council for ratification on Wednesday, May 21.

Cllr Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “John’s significant experience and strategic vision, coupled with his strong public sector leadership background, make him ideally suited to lead Rotherham forward.

“I look forward to working closely with him to build on the progress we’ve made and continue delivering for our residents.”

John Edwards said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Rotherham Council will be recommended to appoint me as their next chief executive.

“If confirmed, it will be a privilege to serve the leader, cabinet, elected members and residents of the borough, and to work with great colleagues right across the council.”

Subject to Full Council’s ratification, John Edwards will begin his role as chief executive in June 2025.

Current chief executive of Rotherham Council, Sharon Kemp, announced in January this year that she will step down from the role in late spring 2025, after nine years in the role.

A statement from the council said: “Ms Kemp has led the authority since 2016, driving forward an improvement journey at the council which saw the return of powers from the government, and the council’s Children’s Services transformed from a failing service to consistently being rated Good by Ofsted since 2017.”

Ms Kemp, who was awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list in the summer of 2024 for her services to business and to the community in Rotherham and South Yorkshire, said: “Rotherham is a great place.

“It's been an honour to play a part in the council’s journey here over the last nine years, serving the elected representatives and residents of the borough.”