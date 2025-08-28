‘Ecstatic clients’ and ‘exciting future’ for award-winning business

AMAZING ACHIEVEMENT: Haus of Rejuvenation salon owner Adam Zumwalt with the award from Corporate Vision - pic byKerrie Beddows

THE customer is always right, according to the well-known old saying...

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And so it has proved in the case of a Thurcroft-based spa day and medical aesthetics treatment business after the firm was nominated for a national award by one its many happy clients – and won.

Entrepreneur Adam Zumwalt set up Haus of Rejuvenation in April 2024 having previously owned businesses in the medi-spa and aesthetics industry and also formerly running a large chain of training centres across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business on Laughton Road has now won an Excellence Award for Aesthetics and Medi-spa Start-up Training Services in Corporate Vision's Awards for 2025.

Now in its seventh year, the Corporate Excellence Awards showcase the companies and individuals that are “committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries”, with all potential winners assessed against criteria including “company performance over a given period of time, expertise within the industry, sector or region, previous accolades won, and client testimonials or recommendations”.

Adam, a 29-year-old ex-Wickersley School student, said: “We offer all spa treatments including spa days and medical aesthetics treatments and currently have a team of six including two apprentices.

“A client nominated us for the awards and our clients are ecstatic about the news and are very happy that we have won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an amazing achievement that opens more doors and gives us an insight to the future.

“Due to our success, we are currently in the progress of expanding and adding an outdoor thermal hot tub and a waterfall lodge to relax and unwind between treatments.

“Rotherham has so much potential for small businesses.

“Anyone who has the dream to start their own business should do so.

“If anybody would like any advice or support, feel free to message us on social media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I have also been invited to host my own show on a radio station to give business advice to anybody wanting to become an entrepreneur.

“At the moment we cannot give too many details away!

“But everyone here at Haus of Rejuvenation is looking forward to a very exciting future.”