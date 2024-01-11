AN EASTWOOD shop has had its licence revoked after illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes were seized from the premises.

Aro shop, Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood

Rotherham Council’s licensing sub-committee stripped the licence of Aro Mini Market, on Fitzwilliam Road, after discovering “a significant supply” of illicit products.

RMBC trading standards officers obtained a warrant to visit the shop on February 21, 2023, after test purchasers were sold counterfeit cigs.

They found illegal cigarettes and tobacco “concealed in a toolbox” behind the counter, and illegal vapes on display.

They also found that the shop “had been left under the control of persons who had no legal right to work in the UK”.

Officers seized 3,569 illegal cigarettes, 43 packets of tobacco and two vapes.

Trading standards and South Yorkshire Police officers visited the shop again on September 7, and found another member of staff who should not have been working in the UK.

The officers searched the premises and seized 229 illicit vapes, 1,700 illegal cigarettes and 16 packets of rolling tobacco concealed in a black holdall and shopping bag behind the counter.

In an email, the licence holder said he had been outside of the UK due to a family emergency and alleged that the people he left to run the shop had used it for “personal interest and illegal things”.

A report by licensing officers said the licence holder “has demonstrated a complete lack of management control at the shop and, despite having received appropriate advice, has continued to breach the terms, conditions and restriction of the licence”.