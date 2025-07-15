Eastwood restrictions extended for three more years

A PUBLIC Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) targeting anti-social behaviour in Eastwood has been extended for another three years, following approval by Rotherham Council’s Cabinet.

The decision comes after a fresh round of public consultation and mounting concern over persistent issues in the Fitzwilliam Road area, including street drinking, shouting, noise disturbances and long-standing problems with wheelie bins being left out for days at a time.

The PSPO was first introduced in 2019 and renewed in 2022. It was among the first in the country to include a clause allowing fines for residents who failed to bring their bins in on time, prompted by complaints about litter, fly-tipping and vermin linked to bins being left on streets.

Council officers confirmed that the unusual clause will remain in place, along with restrictions on public drinking, abusive language, and behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress. A slight amendment has been made to the alcohol provision, clarifying that the rules apply outside licensed premises and events.

Fly tipping: Rubbish dumped on the playing fields at Eastwood. The PSPO was first introduced in 2019 and renewed in 2022

Councillor Saghir Alam, cabinet member for community safety, told the meeting: “This item is crucial in maintaining the safety and cleanliness of our communities, particularly in the Fitzwilliam Road area.

“The order seeks to address issues such as alcohol consumption, harassment, noise disturbance and improper waste management.”

A public consultation held in spring 2025 drew 58 responses, with most residents supporting the continuation of the order, though several raised concerns about the visibility of enforcement and whether the powers are used consistently.

Some called for increased patrols and more communication about action being taken.

Figures from South Yorkshire Police show anti-social behaviour incidents in the area have increased steadily since the last renewal, peaking in 2024. Between 2021 and 2024, there were 568 ASB reports and 339 incidents of neighbourhood crime recorded in the area.

The area covered by the PSPO includes Fitzwilliam Road, the Doncaster Road corridor, Eldon Road, and the stretch up to the Mushroom Roundabout.

Enforcement of the PSPO is carried out jointly by council officers, South Yorkshire Police, and Rotherham Council’s borough-wide enforcement team, which was granted powers in 2024 to support enforcements.

Sixty fixed penalty notices have been issued under the order since it was introduced, with officers also reporting numerous informal interventions such as warnings and confiscations of alcohol.

The renewed order lasts until July 2028.