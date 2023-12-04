Register
BREAKING

E-fit issued after indecent exposure

POLICE officers investigating an indecent exposure have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.
By Jill Theobald
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT
Have you seen this man? Police have issued this e-fit following an indecent assaultHave you seen this man? Police have issued this e-fit following an indecent assault
Have you seen this man? Police have issued this e-fit following an indecent assault

It is reported that a man indecently exposed himself in Westfield Park in Balby at 1.40am on August 20.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The suspect is described as a white man with medium brown hair with a fringe and a goatee beard and moustache.

“The man is believed to have been wearing a grey hoodie.

Most Popular

“Since this incident was reported to us, we have carried out a number of enquiries including extensive CCTV searches and regular area searches.

“We have also worked with the victim to produce this e-fit image and are now asking for the public’s help to identify this man.”

Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 120 of August 20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers.org.

Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice