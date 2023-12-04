E-fit issued after indecent exposure
It is reported that a man indecently exposed himself in Westfield Park in Balby at 1.40am on August 20.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The suspect is described as a white man with medium brown hair with a fringe and a goatee beard and moustache.
“The man is believed to have been wearing a grey hoodie.
“Since this incident was reported to us, we have carried out a number of enquiries including extensive CCTV searches and regular area searches.
“We have also worked with the victim to produce this e-fit image and are now asking for the public’s help to identify this man.”
Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 120 of August 20.
Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers.org.