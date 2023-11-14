THE owner of an electric bike had the vehicle stolen in a reported robbery after leaving it outside a shop.

South Yorkshire Police

Police are appealing for information after the bike was stolen from outside a shop in Church Street, near Spice Lounge restaurant in Swinton on Saturday, October 25 at around 6pm.

A force spokesperson said: “It is alleged that the owner of the bike went into a shop and left his bike with a friend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, while he was in the shop, the bike was stolen in a reported robbery.”

Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/190550/23.