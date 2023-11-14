E-bike stolen in 'robbery' outside shop
Police are appealing for information after the bike was stolen from outside a shop in Church Street, near Spice Lounge restaurant in Swinton on Saturday, October 25 at around 6pm.
A force spokesperson said: “It is alleged that the owner of the bike went into a shop and left his bike with a friend.
“However, while he was in the shop, the bike was stolen in a reported robbery.”
Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/190550/23.
Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers.org or by calling 0800 555 111.