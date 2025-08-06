Duo's 'huge challenge' raises £2,500 for hospice
Labourer and gardener Jason Royston (39), who also cares for his wife who has fibromyalgia/ME, and Lee Wright (28), currently a full-time carer for his autistic son, walked from their home village of Swallownest to Skegness clock tower to raise funds for Rotherham Hospice.
Jason’s wife Candice Wright said: “Jay walked in memory of Paul Flinders and Lee for Gillian Hodgson – two people who are of great importance to our family but who sadly lost their battle with cancer.
“Paul – known to many as Coz – was a friend but as close as family to us and he sadly passed away in Rotherham Hospice in September 2024.
“Gillian is Lee’s nan-nan-in-law who we lost after she passed in Rotherham Hospice in August, the month before.”
Added Lee: “The dignity and compassion Rotherham Hospice showed our loved ones and the support they give to the families at such a critical time is second to none.”
A hospice spokesperson said: “Lee and Jay took on a huge challenge – walking from their homes to Skegness, a whopping 70-plus miles.
“They faced all weathers and ended up camping along the way, in supportive people’s garden spaces and even the woods.
“In total they raised £2,657.81, through online donations and in cash from friends and family.
“They also donated a big bag of snacks, tea and coffee for the hospice staff as well as plenty of drinks.”
