Duo who used encrypted messaging platform to deal drugs jailed

Andrew Bulcroft has been jailed for ten years

TWO Doncaster men who used an encrypted messaging platform – which also referenced a Mexborough address - to deal drugs have been put behind bars.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Williams and Andrew Bulcroft were both identified as being involved in supplying drugs onto the streets of South Yorkshire following the cracking of a bespoke encrypted global communication service called EncroChat.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation into Williams and Bulcroft is one of many which came from Op Venetic - a major National Crime Agency led operation which gathered intelligence and information from EncroChat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through studying messages collated through Op Venetic, detectives in our Serious and Organised Crime Unit identified Bulcroft as using the handle 'Yummycub'.

Benjamin Williams has been jailed for ten years

“This handle was in conversation with other accounts comparing prices and sources of cocaine.”

Using messages referencing 'Yummycub's' address, place of work and a message wishing 'Yummycub' a happy birthday which was sent on the 48-year-old's birthday, officers identified the user as Bulcroft.

Officers also discovered messages referencing a Mexborough address and a registration plate of a Ford Transit van - both of which were connected to Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A warrant was executed on 15 June 2020 at the 45-year-old's home.

An extensive search was carried out by officers and a safe was found hidden under a drain cover, which was beneath a cupboard.

Inside the safe was over £80,000 in cash, a gold watch worth £23,500 and £10,000 worth of cocaine.

An empty EncroChat phone box was also found within Williams' home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged with drug offences.

Williams, (43), of Church Street, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

Bulcroft, of Crane Moor Close, Doncaster, was found guilty of conspiring to supply cocaine following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2025.

Appearing on Friday, September 5 at the same court, both men were jailed for ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Con James Harding, the officer in charge of the case, said: "We take the supply of drugs very seriously and today's sentencing will help make our local communities a safer place.

"Both Williams and Bulcroft funnelled dangerous drugs onto the streets of South Yorkshire and their respective sentences reflect this.

"Using nicknames on encrypted platforms, the pair probably thought they were untouchable, and I hope these sentences acts as a deterrent to those involved in such crimes."