Duo to clock up the miles for 'amazing' hospice
Labourer and gardener Jason Royston (39), who also cares for his wife who has fibromyalgia/ME, and Lee Wright (28), who is currently a full-time carer for his autistic son, will be walking from their home village to Skegness clock tower on Wednesday, July 16 to raise funds for Rotherham Hospice.
Candice Wright said: “My husband Jason and my brother Lee will be on this amazing trek for a fantastic cause.
“Jason will be walking in memory of Paul Flinders and Lee for Gillian Hodgson – these are two people who are of great importance to our family but who sadly lost their battle with cancer.
“Paul – known to many as Coz – was a family friend but as close as family to us and he sadly passed away in Rotherham Hospice in September 2024.
“Gillian is Lee’s nan-nan-in-law who we lost after she passed in Rotherham Hospice in August, the month before.
“So far the pair have raised just over £300, but we are wanting help with donations no matter how big or small – it all helps contribute to the work these amazing people (at the hospice) provide.”
Added Lee: “Myself and Jay are going to be walking 70 miles from Swallownest to Skegness, which roughly should take two-and-a-half to three days.
“Unfortunately we have all been affected by cancer in some way shape or from, and Rotherham Hospice deserve so much credit.
“The dignity and compassion they have shown our loved ones and the support they give to the families at such a critical time is second to none.”
