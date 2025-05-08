Duo run up £1,600 for carers in Rotherham

RUNNERS: Chloe Farrow and Alison Cooksey

A DEDICATED duo took to the streets to raise £1,600 for a non-profit carers support organisation in Rotherham.

Alison Cooksey and Chloe Farrow took part in the Sheffield Half Marathon on behalf of Crossroads Care Rotherham and raised £1,100, with management accountant Alison’s employer Beatson Clark also donating £500.

A spokesperson for Crossroads Care Rotherham, based at The Point, Bradmarsh, said: “We would like to thank Alison and Chloe for taking the time run for the charity - without such support, we would be unable to provide the much-needed help for unpaid carers living in Rotherham.

“One in three people will become an unpaid carer at some point during their life and with health and social care stretched to the limit, the services we can provide to carers helps them manage the role and improves and maintains their health and wellbeing.”

For information on fundraising for Crossroads, contact 01709 360272 or email [email protected].