Lindsy James competing in a duathlon

A FORMER three times World Age Group Duathlon champion is taking on a gruelling physical challenge in a bid to raise money for a charity which encourages young people to get involved with sport to improve their health.

Lindsy James – a current European Middle Distance and British champion – is racing 100km in a triathlon while having to conquer her fear of open water.

The 46-year-old mum decided to add on the pressure of swimming competitively, in an attempt to raise funds for a “critical” charity she is involved with.

The former Laughton All Saints Primary and Dinnington High School pupil is director of Active Fusion and has set herself a target of bringing in a cool £100,000.

Each year Active Fusion works with 23,000 young people in sport and physical activity to tackle issues such as obesity and mental health.

Lindsy, a Laughton-en-Le-Morthen-born athlete now living in Tickhill, will attempt the 62-mile T100 triathlon contest on September 29 in Ibiza.

She expects it will take around 35 minutes to swim the ocean course, two hours 20 minutes on the bike and an hour running.

It is a longer race than she has ever attempted but says the swimming part is by far the biggest obstacle ahead of her.

"In January I started swimming again,” she said.

“I haven't swum really since I was a primary school child.

"I was struggling just the length of the pool!

“My technique and breathing was all wrong.

“I have had to build the skill but, more importantly, overcome the fear of swimming in the outdoors."

She has been doing that by experimenting at Manvers Lake and in the sea at Bournemouth.

"The mental side is the hardest thing,” said the former Kimberworth Strider.

“I have had panic attacks before going in the water.

“I have had to work on that.

"It is the drowning (threat) that has been the biggest worry.

“Just being out of my depth - when you panic in open water you can't put your feet on the ground!"

“You have no control of the environment."

Government funding has been reduced for her charity, which is one of the main reasons she is taking on the £100,000 project.

"With one in three young people in the region living in poverty, 25 per cent overweight or obese, and one in six struggling with their mental health, the work of Active Fusion is more critical than ever,” said Lindsy.

“For me, the circumstances facing young people drive my passion and motivation to set the bar high, both in terms of personal achievement and fundraising.”

Doncaster-based Active Fusion wants individuals, organisations, and schools to get behind the cause, saying donations and sponsorships will help provide opportunities for young people to "develop healthy, active lifestyles and improve their life chances."

Businesses can also join the cause by sponsoring the charity’s ongoing efforts to turn young lives around.

“Every child should have a chance,” added Lindsy.

“Let’s come together and help achieve the 100KM and £100K goal.”