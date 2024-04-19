Adam Bennia

Adam Bennia (28), of Alexandra Road, Balby was caught on CCTV topping up the phone used to communicate with buyers as part of an ongoing intensive police operation to dismantle Doncaster's drug supply network.

Bennia, along with Claire Holden and Liam Saunders, all sold Class A drugs and were arrested during a series of warrants executed in January 2024 after members of the line supplied crack cocaine and heroin on 18 occasions between February and June 2023.

Bennia pleaded guilty to five counts of supplying crack cocaine and three counts of supplying heroin.

Claire Holden

He was jailed for three years and eight months.

Holden (39), of Princes Avenue, Hull, admitted four counts of supplying crack cocaine and two counts of supplying heroin.

She received a three-year prison sentence.

Saunders (34) of College Road, Doncaster, was sentenced to two years and four months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of supplying crack cocaine and one count of supplying heroin.

Liam Saunders

All three were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, April 10, with their sentences combining to reach a total of nine years between them.

PC Lee Ashworth, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Organised Crime Groups who terrorise our communities are funded by the use and supply of illegal drugs.

"Every dealer we remove from the network dismantles the capabilities and impacts the funds of these groups and we are determined to continue rooting out the people responsible for supplying these drugs across the city.

"If you are dealing drugs in Doncaster and think you're untouchable and above the law, please know that we are onto you.

"In the past few weeks and months, we've been able to secure custodial sentences against a number of drug suppliers and I want people to be reassured that we are taking action.