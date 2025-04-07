Drop in and donate to boost dementia support
The Charity @22 Dementia Support shop opened on College Street in January, stocking items including clothes, books, accessories and children's toys, and has developed a loyal following.
Manager Rachel Mitchie, who also runs the organisation's first charity shop in Maltby, said: “We have built up quite a steady flow of customers and we have some lovely regulars who drop in to grab a bargain as well as donate.
“In the long-term, our goal is to eventually open our open dementia cafe.
“But for now we are looking to increase footfall to our shops, encourage more volunteers, and are always in need of bric-a-brac items, in particular, and are happy to collect, too.”
To arrange a collection of your unwanted items contact 07794 907167.
