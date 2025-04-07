Drop in and donate to boost dementia support

Rachel Mitchie (left) and Joyce Leith at the Charity @22 Dementia Support shop in Rotherham Town Centre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A CHARITY shop which opened in Rotherham town centre earlier this year is appealing for customers to drop in, as well as donate items, to help boost support for people living with dementia in the borough.

The Charity @22 Dementia Support shop opened on College Street in January, stocking items including clothes, books, accessories and children's toys, and has developed a loyal following.

Manager Rachel Mitchie, who also runs the organisation's first charity shop in Maltby, said: “We have built up quite a steady flow of customers and we have some lovely regulars who drop in to grab a bargain as well as donate.

“In the long-term, our goal is to eventually open our open dementia cafe.

Rachel Mitchie (right) and Joyce Leith at the Charity @22 Dementia Support shop in Rotherham Town Centre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“But for now we are looking to increase footfall to our shops, encourage more volunteers, and are always in need of bric-a-brac items, in particular, and are happy to collect, too.”

To arrange a collection of your unwanted items contact 07794 907167.