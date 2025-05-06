Drone to the rescue as dog is reunited with its owner

Rescued: Remy

High-tech dog search volunteers who assisted in the dramatic rescue of Athena after a collision on the M1 at Rotherham, have once again played a key role in reuniting a missing dog with her owner.

The K9-RSQ group has helped locate and recover Remy, a four-year-old Collie who bolted from a horse transporter following an attempted break-in at Woodall Services.

The team was concerned police might be forced to shoot the hound after it fled south along the M1, causing tailbacks.

Officers wanted to avoid that and at one point, offered K9-RSQ a rolling roadblock escort on the M1.

Reunited: Remy back in safe hands

After four tense days of searching, drone pilots Dan and Erica Hart spotted Remy from the air.

Dan's drone located Remy feeding on a dead pheasant, allowing K9-RSQ member Craig Dent and the dog's owner to close in.

Craig, who played a central role in a previous rescue of Athena – reported by the Advertiser – highlighted how drones are often the most effective tool in time-critical situations.

“When dogs are near the motorway, every second counts,” he said.

Drone search: Darcy, left, and athena, right

"Remy spent days traversing back and forth between Woodall Services and Barlborough, including a lot of running at the side of the carriageway on the M1.

"The Transport Police had to close the M1 with a rolling roadblock on two occasions, causing traffic chaos.

“She wasn’t responding to traps, so the drones became Plan B – and it worked.”

It was a confusing start to a new life for Remy – her family in Harrogate had earlier handed her over to a new owner, who was driving home to Sussex.

It was just another job for K9-RSQ, which has been involved in around 35 successful dog rescues across South Yorkshire this year.

The organisation needs help, though.

They have launched a fundraiser to purchase a state-of-the-art thermal drone to aid in future rescues.

The campaign is dedicated to the memory of Darcy, a much-loved Springer Spaniel who died on March 15 after being struck on the M1 in the same incident that saw Athena bolt along the M18 slip road.

A man was later charged with failing to provide a roadside breath specimen in connection with the collision.

The team says the new drone, which costs around £9,000 with essential accessories, will dramatically increase their ability to locate missing dogs, especially in dangerous terrain or near high-speed roads, waterways and railways.

“With a thermal, all-weather drone, we’ll be able to act faster and save more dogs like Athena and Remy,” said Glen Dent, founder of K9-RSQ.

“This equipment makes the difference between life and death in many cases.”

Although the group receives donations from grateful pet owners and social media supporters, Glen says the cost of new equipment far exceeds what the 100 per cent volunteer-run team can afford alone.

Any additional funds raised will go towards purchasing extra thermal scopes and ground surveillance cameras.

“Right now, we have just one thermal scope between us,” he said.

“It’s a vital tool for spotting dogs that would otherwise be invisible in the dark or dense undergrowth.”

The fundraiser page can be found at: https://gofund.me/8c72a134