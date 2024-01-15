A DRIVER and passenger suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in left the road and collided with a tree last night (Sunday, January 14).

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police officers responded to reports a black BMW 523i SE had collided with a tree after leaving the carriageway on Rotherham Lane, Laughton en le Morthen, around 50 metres north of the junction with Common Lane just after 10pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver, a 40-year-old man, and the passenger, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“They remain in hospital at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident, should get in touch with the police using webchat or the online portal, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of January 14 2024.