Driver and passenger in hospital after car collides with tree
Police officers responded to reports a black BMW 523i SE had collided with a tree after leaving the carriageway on Rotherham Lane, Laughton en le Morthen, around 50 metres north of the junction with Common Lane just after 10pm.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver, a 40-year-old man, and the passenger, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
“They remain in hospital at this time.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident, should get in touch with the police using webchat or the online portal, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of January 14 2024.
Dash-cam footage can be emailed to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the subject line.