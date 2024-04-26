He said: “Eat your heart out Leonardo Da Vinci as all your masterpieces never quite made it on to the wall of the Cutlers’ Arms in Rotherham, but mine have. No wonder Mona Lisa looks so miserable nailed to that wall all alone at night in the Louvre museum in Paris. Now, if she graced the walls of the Cutlers’ just like my cartoons she would be as happy as Larry, Larry being the old chap drinking a pint of Chantry Brewery’s Special Reserve.“I have drawn quite a few cartoons of the Cutlers’ and two of them included the landlady, Kerrie. Kerrie kindly asked if she could have them so they could go on a wall. I was made up and it is a honour to have them there for years, decades to come looking down on the drinkers and listening to live music.“The third cartoon is of the popular band The Reytons. I wanted that one on the wall too as a thank you to the pub and to Chantry Brewery for their devotion to staging live bands and keeping music alive.”