Drinkers at The Cutlers' Arms say cheers to Advertiser cartoonist Blist
The Rotherham Advertiser artist, real name Andy Cartledge, popped into the Cutlers’ Arms on Westgate to see three of his drawings on display.
Andy, from Rawmarsh, said he was delighted with the collaboration as the pub was owned by Rotherham-based Chantry Brewery, who produce a number of his preferred beers.
He said: “Eat your heart out Leonardo Da Vinci as all your masterpieces never quite made it on to the wall of the Cutlers’ Arms in Rotherham, but mine have. No wonder Mona Lisa looks so miserable nailed to that wall all alone at night in the Louvre museum in Paris. Now, if she graced the walls of the Cutlers’ just like my cartoons she would be as happy as Larry, Larry being the old chap drinking a pint of Chantry Brewery’s Special Reserve.“I have drawn quite a few cartoons of the Cutlers’ and two of them included the landlady, Kerrie. Kerrie kindly asked if she could have them so they could go on a wall. I was made up and it is a honour to have them there for years, decades to come looking down on the drinkers and listening to live music.“The third cartoon is of the popular band The Reytons. I wanted that one on the wall too as a thank you to the pub and to Chantry Brewery for their devotion to staging live bands and keeping music alive.”
Andy, whose cartoons appear on p11 of the Advertiser each week, has drawn many of his comedy and footballing heroes - as well as depicting Rotherham politicians and life in the town - over the years and his cartoons have been requested by Miller players, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion and former mayors of the borough, among others.
He started out mainly drawing friends and family, alongside characters he saw in various locations, and examples of his work and a selection of short stories, can be found at www.blist.co.uk