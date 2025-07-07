Dramatic h as council spooked by backlash over cemetery plan

PLANS to demolish a historic, but unused, cemetery chapel in Darfield have been halted after a community outcry.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darfield Cemetery chapel dates from 1914 but has been out of use in recent years, with a planning notice announcing its proposed demolition appearing on the building, from Barnsley Council’s bereavement service.

That caused an outcry among some residents, who called for it to be renovated and brought back into community use, in a similar way to a chape in neighbouring Wombwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Barnsley Council went into immediate reverse – halting the proposals for further discussions.

Cllr James Higginbottom, Barnsley Council’s Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Highways, said: "Ensuring that our cemeteries are sustainable and able to meet the needs of our communities, both now and in the future, in an integral part of the Bereavement Services planning process.

"The proposal to remove the disused chapel in Darfield Cemetery would create additional space for 100 cremation plots that many families are now taking up as a means of remembering their loved ones.

"On a personal note, there are many generations of my family buried in Darfield Cemetery. I entirely understand the emotional connection generations of Darfield residents have to the cemetery. Ensuring that future generations can also pay their respects to loved ones is essential in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In response to feedback from local councillors and members of the public, we are pausing the current demolition plans to enable further discussion to take place at a local level and to gauge the community's view on how best to ensure that Darfield Cemetery can continue to meet the needs of local residents both now and in the future."

Mock Gothic: But the attractive facade could soon be gone

The plans had sparked an online debate, including suggestions tha the building was used by roosing bats – which have protection under planning legislation.

Others had suggested a campaign to save the building.

One person said on social media: “My father had his service there when he died in 1975, it would be shameful if they demolished it, why not do what they have in Wombwell and make it a memorial to people who have been cremated or as a remembrance chapel?”