TEAMS roared their way to a record-breaking £33,000 raised for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in the Manvers Dragon Boat Race.

In a nail-biting finale, reigning champions Crossfit Rotherham won for the third time in succession ahead of runners-up Inzpire Limited, who were followed by Next - Dearne Valley Dragons in third place.

Top Fundraising Team and Best Dressed Team went to Doncaster construction firm Pacy Wheatley, who dressed up as wizards.

The annual event also included an array of games, activities, stalls, and attractions for children and families. These additional festivities added to the vibrant atmosphere, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Ross Penny, assistant site manager from the Dearne Valley Dragons team from Next, said: “It was our third year of taking part and it gets better and better every year.

“It was such a great day for an amazing cause and everyone involved absolutely loved it.

“We had a list as long as my arm of people and staff members who wanted to get involved with the race as everyone knows what fun it is. We will be back next year for sure with possibly six teams from Next.”

Beth Cole, events fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said,: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and supporters who made this event possible. Your generosity has made a significant impact for local children and families.

“We’d also like to thank Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust for hosting the event and this year’s sponsors, Magnavale Ltd.”

Amanda Cogan, chief operating officer at Magnavale Ltd, said: “We here at Magnavale Ltd proudly support Bluebell Wood because of its unwavering dedication to providing essential care and support to babies, children, young people and families.

“The team had a fantastic day at this year’s Dragon Boat Race, it was such a good way for them to bond and also have fun.”

Next year’s Dragon Boat race is already planned for July 12.

If you would like to support the hospice, find out about other events taking place this year, visit the events page via the website at: https://www.bluebellwood.org/